La sessualizzazione dell’educazione americana e le sue conseguenze [EN]

Peachy Keenan sostiene in un articolo per la rivista conservatrice American Mind che i programmi di educazione sessuale impartiti in alcune scuole e in alcune famiglie di orientamento liberal causino una sessualizzazione troppo precoce nei bambini e siano responsabili di disturbi comportamentali, riflettendo inoltre sui cambiamenti sociali di lungo termine indotti da questo fenomeno.

When it comes to sex ed, I believe in the screenwriting theory known as Chekhov’s gun: if you show a gun in the first act, it must be fired by the third. If you show kids the sex toys (and worse) in the first grade, the sex toys will be used by high school. Recently, NPR published “What Your Teen Wishes You Knew About Sex Education.” In the article, we meet Electra McGrath-Skrzydlewski, who made a point of telling her fourth-grade daughter Lily, well, everything. “She was very open from the get-go, even before those were things that I needed to know about,” her daughter recounts.

Lily came out as pansexual at age 12.