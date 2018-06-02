La sfortuna di vivere accanto a chi ha vinto la lotteria [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Se avevate bisogno di una prova che tenersi alla pari con i vicini di casa non è una buona idea, eccola.

I vicini di casa delle persone che vincono lotterie in Canada spendono di più in beni visibili, mettono più denaro in investimenti rischiosi, prendono in prestito più denaro – e alla fine fanno più spesso bancarotta.

“The larger the dollar magnitude of a lottery prize of one individual in a very small neighborhood, the more subsequent bankruptcies there will be from other individuals in that neighborhood,” says the latest version of a working paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia by Sumit Agarwal of Georgetown University, Vyacheslav Mikhed of the Philadelphia Fed, and Barry Scholnick of the University of Alberta.