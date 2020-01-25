La vergogna del mio nome [EN]

Un articolo su Al-Jazeera racconta che alcune famiglie algerine furono costrette dalle autorità francesi ad assumere cognomi volgari e insultati.

“Yes, the French colonisers are responsible for this. But I also believe post-independent Algeria is responsible too,” Amel Ali Lhadfi, a former victim of obscene naming, says.

She believes Algerian authorities could make it easy to settle this problem if they wanted to or at least the process should not take such a long time.