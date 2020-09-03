stiamo tranquilli…

L’ambientalismo nell’estremo oriente russo

3 Set 2020 di Agenore0 commenti

Un articolo di Hakai Magazine racconta l’attivismo di Dmitry Lisitsyn, ambientalista di Južno-Sachalinsk.

From a car window, I watch as the scenery changes. Over the course of three hours, urban asphalt morphs into unpaved dirt and concrete infrastructure into mountainous woodlands. And finally, ocean, a sign that we are approaching our final destination. But then a crowd of cows, leaderless and loose, stalls our progress. They’ve spilled onto the road from their pasture, and all we can do is wait.

Immagine da WIkimedia.

