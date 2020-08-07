L’ascesa della destra populista in Italia [EN]

In questo articolo di Jacobin si parla del nuovo libro di David Broder sulle modalità con le quali la destra italiana negli anni ’90 è riuscita a diventare forza di governo.

Italy is often portrayed as an outlier, a country whose long-stagnant economy and chaotic public life need to catch up with the higher standards of “normal” European countries. But Jacobin Europe editor David Broder’s new book First They Took Rome: How the Populist Right Conquered Italy takes the opposite view — arguing, rather more pessimistically, that Italy’s recent history of economic decline, political volatility, and rising far-right hegemony show other Western countries a mirror of their own future.