Le accuse di razzismo al nuovo DOOM [EN]

For the most part, the trailer for “Doom: Eternal” at the annual QuakeCon this weekend exhibited your average 3D third-person-shooter/alien-warfare gameplay. But interspersed between genre-appropriate scenes of monster entrails getting splattered, there were also a couple of quippy voiceover lines poking fun at political correctness.

“Remember, ‘demon’ can be an offensive term,” asserts a blue hologram in a ludicrously serious tone. “Refer to them as ‘mortally challenged.'”

“Earth is the universe’s melting pot,” says a serene demon guide.

The crowd applauded, the jokes were received with mirth, and everyone in attendance was made bigger by the experience.

Just kidding. People were offended.