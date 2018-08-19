Le accuse di razzismo al nuovo DOOM [EN]

A cura di @tusaichi.
For the most part, the trailer for “Doom: Eternal” at the annual QuakeCon this weekend exhibited your average 3D third-person-shooter/alien-warfare gameplay. But interspersed between genre-appropriate scenes of monster entrails getting splattered, there were also a couple of quippy voiceover lines poking fun at political correctness.
“Remember, ‘demon’ can be an offensive term,” asserts a blue hologram in a ludicrously serious tone. “Refer to them as ‘mortally challenged.'”
“Earth is the universe’s melting pot,” says a serene demon guide.
The crowd applauded, the jokes were received with mirth, and everyone in attendance was made bigger by the experience.
Just kidding. People were offended.
Ne parla un articolo di Pluralist.
