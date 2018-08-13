Le cremazioni a Stonehenge [EN]

A cura di @Vega.

Nel sito di Stonehenge cinquemila anni fa furono seppelliti dei corpi, per molto tempo gli archeologi hanno creduto che i resti appartenessero a persone in qualche modo legate al monumento ma il motivo della loro sepoltura rimaneva un mistero. Una nuova analisi di questi resti sta ora fornendo alcune risposte.

Se ne parla in un articolo di Science dal titolo “Stonehenge cremations shed light on where mysterious monument builders came from”.

In the new study, Christophe Snoeck, an archaeologist at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, decided to look at the levels of a form—or isotope—of the element strontium in the bones, which can reveal where the deceased had lived in the decade or so before death.

[…] “The analysis of the cremations suggests that communities in west Wales didn’t just supply the bluestones used to build Stonehenge, but were also allowed to be buried there”