Le discussioni antirazziste stanno dividendo le persone [EN]

L’Atlantic pubblica un articolo sul Babygate – ovvero come una banale riunione del NYC Community Education Council for Manhattan District 2 ha fatto emergere le tensioni e le incomprensioni all’interno dei Progressisti Americani.

L’intera questione si può riassumere come segue:

“Chi è titolato a decidere se una persona sia veramente anti-razzista piuttosto che non-razzista o addirittura cripto-razzista”?

La risposta, a quanto sembra, si trova solo leggendo i libri “giusti” o affidandosi al parere di uno che li abbia letti tutti. Ma questo, come indica l’articolo stesso, ha qualche implicazione alquanto preoccupante:

If a member of a civic body expressed frustration that a colleague refused to read the Bible, the Quran, The Wealth of Nations, The Communist Manifesto, Atlas Shrugged, or Dianetics, and couldn’t understand an accusation until they did, most observers would see the problem. Drawing on outside concepts is fine. But if you can’t explain your position unless everyone reads your source material, then the fault lies with you. No one in a public meeting should have to read the books you consider important, much less accept that the ideas in those books are sacrosanct.