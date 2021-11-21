Le disuguaglianze nella vaccinazione contro il covid-19 [EN]

Mentre i paesi occidentali stanno somministrando i richiami, la copertura vaccinale in Africa si assesta, in media, al 6,9% (dato aggiornato al 20/11/2021).

Vi sono discrepanze nella somministrazione dei vaccini anche fra i vari paesi africani. Le Seychelles, le Mauritius e il Marocco sono i primi 3 paesi per tasso di copertura vaccinale, con, rispettivamente, il 78%, il 69% e il 60% della popolazione completamente protetta. La Tunisia riporta un 40% e l’Africa del Sud un 20%.

Quali sono i maggiori ostacoli alla distribuzione e all’accesso ai vaccini nei paesi più poveri?

Progress towards vaccination goals remains slow because competition — not cooperation — continues to drive the global pandemic response. Cooperation efforts have largely fallen flat, and governments continue to look inward with their planning and policies. High-income countries are still monopolizing the global supply of vaccines. And while efforts to share these tools have recently increased, it’s happening too slowly to meaningfully change the trajectory of the pandemic.

Many of the promised doses have not yet hit the ground. Of the 200 million doses allocated to African nations through COVAX, just 88 million had been received as of October. Many nations were also relying on vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India, a major supplier for COVAX. But exports were delayed when the Indian government restricted exports of doses while the country grappled with its own major outbreak. India, the world’s largest producer of vaccines, resumed exporting COVID-19 vaccines the first week of October. Exports are expected to increase significantly in the next few months.

Dangerous variants are also driving high-income countries to recommend booster doses, even though much of the world’s population has yet to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. At this rate, 60% of the world’s population live in countries that will not see widespread vaccination coverage until 2022 or later. If world leaders don’t start cooperating, working across borders, and taking the “global” part of this pandemic seriously, the world risks being stuck in an indefinite cycle of booster shots and uncertainty.