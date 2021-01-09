Le grandi aspettative dell’Europa sulla presidenza di Biden [EN]

Un articolo pubblicato su Carnegie da Rosa Balfour si interroga su come potrebbero essere i futuri rapporti tra l’Europa e gli Stati Uniti sotto la presidenza di Biden, e di come probabilmente non torneranno gli stessi di prima.

The joy and hope also betrayed high expectations and wishful thinking that EU-U.S. cooperation can be picked up where it left in 2016, when Donald Trump was elected U.S. president; “welcome back” and “rebuilding” also featured in the messages to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, alongside recognition of the extraordinary achievement of U.S. Vice President–elect Kamala Harris.