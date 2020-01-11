L’immunità per gli agenti del MI5

Il Telegraph riporta la notizia che il tribunale speciale per il controllo dei servizi segreti britannici ha deciso che gli agenti che commettono reati possono essere processati, ma potranno difendersi con l’argomento di aver agito nell’interesse pubblico.

Their majority ruling states that MI5 officials and agents would face the consequences of the law for such actions.

It goes on to state, however, that they can still argue before the prosecuting authorities that they should not be convicted of a crime as they were acting in a justified manner and what they did was in the public interest.