Le tecnologie per l’impianto di chip nel cervello: dubbi e problemi etici

Il Guardian pubblica e commenta un’intervista alla prima persona cui è stato impiantato un chip Brain Computer Interface (BCI) sviluppato da Neuralink, azienda di Elon Musk.

Nolan Arbaugh era diventato tetraplegico dopo un trauma al collo nel 2016, e poteva muovere solo i muscoli della testa: riusciva a controllare una carrozzina elettrica con un pomello azionato con la bocca, e a usare un iPad con i comandi vocali o digitando la tastiera virtuale con un bastoncino tenuto in bocca. Appena saputo che Neuralink cercava volontari per valutare se il chip poteva permettergli di controllare un computer tradizionale solo col pensiero, si era offerto.

Già da anni sono stati usati – sempre in via sperimentale – impianti che connettono cervello e computer, ma finora l’informazione fluiva solo in modo unidirezionale, dal cervello al computer. La novità di Neuralink era che l’informazione poteva procedere dal computer al cervello.

L’intervento è stato un successo, seppure con qualche difficoltà tecnica successiva, spiegata nell’articolo.

Noland and the chip had to learn how to work together: the human learning how to create the best signals with his mind, the computer how to correctly decode them… But it quickly became second nature to him. At first, he used what he calls “attempted” movements: he would try to move his hand and the cursor would move where he was trying to get his hand to go. But then he became able to direct it with “imagined” movements: he was no longer trying to move anything apart from the cursor itself.

“You’re not thinking about doing it – you’re just willing the cursor to go wherever you want.