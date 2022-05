L’economia ai tempi della guerra russo-ucraina / 16 – 29 maggio

Il Washington Post riporta la richiesta dei paesi del G7 di riaprire i porti ucraini per garantire il trasporto dei grani ed evitare una catastofe umanitaria:

“We must not be naive. Russia has now expanded the war against Ukraine to many states as a war of grain,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a news conference Saturday after the G-7 meetings. “It is not collateral damage, it is an instrument in a hybrid war that is intended to weaken cohesion against Russia’s war.”

Baerbock, who hosted the three-day gathering of top diplomats in Weissenhaus, Germany, said the group was searching for alternative routes to transport grain out of Ukraine as the threat of a global hunger crisis mounts.