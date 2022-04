L’economia ai tempi della guerra russo-ucraina / 18 aprile – 1 maggio

CNN Business riporta le dichiarazione di Janet Yellen, Segretario al Tesoro degli USA, a proposito della situazione economica globale:

“Particularly in Europe, which is most vulnerable, I worry more about recession prospects,” she said, pointing to the region’s dependency on Russian energy exports. “But it is likely to be a hit to global growth.”

“Going forward, it will be increasingly difficult to separate economic issues from broader considerations of national interest, including national security,” she said, adding that China needs to respect the sanctions placed on Russia.