L’economia ai tempi della guerra russo-ucraina / 8 – 28 agosto

Questa settimana il podcast Throughline di NPR si occupa della storia dell’inflazione in America:



Gas. Meat. Flights. Houses. The price of things have gone up by as much as nine percent since last year: the same amount of money gets you less stuff. It’s inflation: a concept that’s easy to feel but hard to understand. Its causes are complex, but it isn’t some kind of naturally-occurring phenomenon — and neither are the ways in which governments try to fight it.

This week, we look at the history of inflation in the U.S., how we’ve responded, and who pays the price.