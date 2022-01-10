L’emergenza coronavirus – 10 gennaio – 16 gennaio 2022

Sul sito della protezione civile si può vedere una mappa della situazione in Italia (qui c’è la versione per dispositivi mobili). Su VirusConV si possono trovare i dati per la situazione mondiale. Il sito del Sole 24 ore fornisce dati e mappe aggiornate e qui potete trovare infografiche aggiornate sulla base dei dati del Ministero della Salute. Qui la situazione della copertura vaccinale.



Otto domande senza risposta sulla pandemia

di Madame Moitessier

Nature Medicine pubblica un intervista ad 8 esperti su ciò che li ha sorpresi e su ciò che ancora non sappiamo di questa pandemia.

Tra gli intervistati, Linfa Wang (NUS, Singapore) e’ interessato a studi più approfonditi sull’origine di SARS-CoV-2, Bryan Grenfell (Princeton U.), Caroline Wagner (McGill U.) e Chadi Saad-Roy (Princeton U.) alle nuove varianti:

There are several key unanswered questions about the evolution of SARS-CoV-2. In which populations are new variants occurring? What are the characteristics of breakthrough infections? In particular, what’s the susceptibility of vaccinees relative to that of unvaccinated people, and are breakthrough infections less transmissible?

Kathryn Edwards (Vanderbilt U.) vorrebbe dati più chiari sulla necessità di booster:

What we don’t know is whether everybody needs to be boosted or how often everybody needs to be boosted. Understanding the need, or not, for boosters, will require that the research community and policymakers have an open mind, and let the data tell us what we need to do.

Manoj Murhekar (National Institute of Epidemiology, Indian Council of Medical Research) vorrebbe piu’ studi sulla esitazione vaccinale, Malik Peiris (U. of Hong Kong) vorrebbe più studi sull’immunità mucosale:

An intranasal vaccine could be more successful in preventing transmission. Perhaps a combination of conventional injected vaccines and intranasal vaccines would elicit both systemic immunity and mucosal immunity that will provide better protection from infection and reduce transmission.

Ester Cerdeira Sabino (University of São Paulo) e’ preoccupata per gli ostacoli politici alla campagna vaccinale, Tim Spector (Kings College London) invece è interessato alla varietà di sintomi del Covid:

A big question is how the same virus gives some people a skin rash on their toes, but others get gastrointestinal issues, and 40% get cold-like symptoms, and so on.

John Nkengasong (Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) invece pone l’accento sulla fiducia nei vaccini: