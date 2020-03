L’emergenza Coronavirus – 10 marzo 2020

Un riassunto della situazione è disponibile su Ars Technica.

More than 100,000 people have been infected with a new coronavirus that has spread widely from its origin in China over the past few months. More than 3,000 have already died. Our comprehensive guide for understanding and navigating this global public health threat is below.

This is a rapidly developing epidemic, and we will update this guide regularly to keep you as prepared and informed as possible.