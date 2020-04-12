L’emergenza coronavirus – 12 Aprile 2020

Vincitori e sconfitti del nuovo ordine mondiale dopo la pandemia

Patrick Wintour propone sul Guardian una carrellata delle diverse opinione formulate in questi giorni sul futuro dei rapporti interazionali.

Andrà tutto bene, the Italians have taught us to think, but in truth, will everything be better the day after? It may seem premature, in the midst of what Emmanuel Macron has described as “a war against an invisible enemy”, to consider the political and economic consequences of a distant peace. Few attempt a definitive review of a play after the first three scenes. Yet world leaders, diplomats and geopolitical analysts know they are living through epoch-making times and have one eye on the daily combat, the other on what this crisis will bequeath the world. Competing ideologies, power blocs, leaders and systems of social cohesion are being stress-tested in the court of world opinion.

Il sogno dell’immunità

Matteo Villa ragiona sul sito dell’Ispi a proposito della diffusione reale dell’epidemia e su come gestire l’uscita dalle misure emergenziali.

In Italia e nel mondo il dibattito è già iniziato: cosa fare nella “fase due” dell’emergenza coronavirus? Dopo aver appiattito la curva epidemica ed evitato il peggio, si tratterà tra poche settimane di trovare un inedito equilibrio tra la ripresa delle attività, necessaria per uscire da quella che minaccia di essere la più profonda crisi economica dal secondo dopoguerra, e le nuove necessità di distanziamento sociale, igiene e sicurezza. Non sono in pochi in questi giorni ad aver riflettuto sul ruolo che potrebbe giocare quel piccolo esercito di persone contagiate, poi guarite, “negativizzate” (dunque sperabilmente non più contagiose) e che almeno temporaneamente dovrebbero essere immuni da possibili reinfezioni. Italia, Germania e Regno Unito discutono già di certificati, patenti o passaporti di immunità.

Passami il sale: i piccoli dettagli che hanno permesso alla Germania di prepararsi all’epidemia

di Perodatrent

Reuters riporta la storia del primo caso di Covid-19 in Germania, quello di una donna cinese che lavora per la ditta tedesca Webasto.

The Jan. 22 canteen scene was one of dozens of mundane incidents that scientists have logged in a medical manhunt to trace, test and isolate infected workers so that the regional government of Bavaria could stop the virus from spreading.

That hunt has helped Germany win crucial time to build its COVID-19 defences.

The time Germany bought may have saved lives, scientists say. Its first outbreak of locally transmitted COVID-19 began earlier than Italy’s, but Germany has had many fewer deaths.

L’indagine epidemiologica, conoscendo il caso zero, è stata poi facilitata dalla regolare tenuta del calendario degli appuntamenti della ditta.

“It was a stroke of luck,” said Wendtner, the doctor who treated the Munich patients. “We got all the information we needed from the staff to reconstruct the chains of infection.”

Human rights council holds a virtual informal conversation with the united nations high commissioner for human rights on the human rights implications of the covid-19 pandemic

di Marcello L’Hippie



The Human Rights Council this morning held its first ever virtual informal conversation with Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, on the implications of the COVID-19 crisis on human rights around the world. In her introductory remarks, Ambassador Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger of Austria, President of the Human Rights Council, underlined that this “world premiere” virtual conversation with the High Commissioner for Human Rights was taking place in the midst of what many called “the biggest challenge of our generation”.

Il resoconto della riunione si può leggere sul sito dell’Alto commissariato delle Nazioni Unite per i diritti umani.

Dal Post

Le misure restrittive sono prorogate fino al 3 maggio

In Lombardia le librerie e le cartolerie resteranno chiuse

Il direttore generale del Pio Albergo Trivulzio è indagato per epidemia colposa e omicidio colposo

Immagine da Wikimedia.