L’emergenza coronavirus – 13 Luglio – 19 Luglio 2020

NPR pubblica una possibile spiegazione dell’ultima teoria cospiratoria che lega la pandemia da Covid-19, i vaccini, il 5G, i microchip, e Bill Gates.

One version of this theory goes something like this: The COVID-19 pandemic is part of a strategy conceived by global elites — such as Bill Gates — to roll out vaccinations with tracking chips that would later be activated by 5G, the technology used by cellular networks.

La teoria collega alcuni puntini distorcendone il significato (i microchip non c’entrano con l’idea di tracciare le persone vaccinate nei paesi poveri, in cui i registri delle vaccinazioni sono difficilmente accessibili), attribuendo al potente di turno l’idea malvagia nei confronti del “popolo” (stavolta, invece di Soros, Bill Gates, che finanzia lo sviluppo di vaccini), e l’ingrediente che ha catalizzato le reazioni: i media sociali.

… the exact account that turned this conspiracy theory into a trending topic on Twitter. The account was @5gcoronavirus19, which sent out 303 tweets in seven days. “So you’ve got somebody here who understands a way of, in effect, kind of manipulating the social media landscape,” Downing said… “One thing that we found that was really important was that people were tagging President Trump in their tweets. And that was enough to gain traction,” he said.