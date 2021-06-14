L’emergenza-coronavirus-14 giugno-20 giugno-2021

di Francysar

Nature pubblica un articolo che riassume cosa sappiamo ora sul long covid:

As the number of confirmed COVID cases tops 170 million across the globe, millions of people might be experiencing persistent symptoms and searching for answers about their future health. Here, Nature looks at four of the biggest questions that scientists are investigating about the mysterious condition known as long COVID:

How many people get long COVID and who is most at risk?

What is the underlying biology of long COVID?

What is the relationship between long COVID and other post-infection syndromes?

What can be done to help people with long COVID?