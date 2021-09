L’emergenza coronavirus- 20-26 settembre 2021

di Francysar

Nature Medicine offre una comparazione tra 28 paesi di come i diversi sistema sanitari nazionali hanno resisti allo stress della pandemia:

The effect of a major shock represented by the pandemic is to manifest the points where the system is weakest, and to demonstrate the interdependencies of a range of health, social and economic structures.

It also serves as a reminder that health is more than healthcare and that a whole-of-government approach to health and well-being is needed to create healthy populations able to collectively prevent and respond to crises, leaving no one behind.