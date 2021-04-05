L’emergenza-coronavirus-5-7-aprile-2021

di Francysar

Un articolo del Guardian ci porta in Nuova Zelanda, analizzando un caso unico al mondo:

Using a mixture of genomic sequencing and epidemiology, the country works to identify precisely who gave the virus to whom and – often enough – the environment in which it happened.

That knowledge has proven critical for New Zealand’s pandemic response, allowing it to avoid longer lockdowns by more precisely mapping the spread. But it’s also yielded scientific insights to the rest of the world into exactly how and where Covid spreads. With conditions controlled to a degree that’s simply not possible elsewhere, the country behaves like a laboratory for the world.