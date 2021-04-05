L’emergenza-coronavirus-5-7-aprile-2021

Sul sito della protezione civile si può vedere una mappa della situazione in Italia (qui c’è la versione per dispositivi mobili). Su VirusConV si possono trovare i dati per la situazione mondiale. Il sito del Sole 24 ore fornisce dati e mappe aggiornate e qui potete trovare infografiche aggiornate sulla base dei dati del Ministero della Salute. Qui la situazione della copertura vaccinale.
Se ci sono articoli che vorreste vedere nel prossimo post segnalateli qui.
Facciamo uno sforzo contenendo gli OT e le risse: leggere le discussioni centrate sull’argomento è utile a tutti
How New Zealand’s Covid success made it a laboratory for the world
di Francysar
Un articolo del Guardian ci porta in Nuova Zelanda, analizzando un caso unico al mondo:
Using a mixture of genomic sequencing and epidemiology, the country works to identify precisely who gave the virus to whom and – often enough – the environment in which it happened.
That knowledge has proven critical for New Zealand’s pandemic response, allowing it to avoid longer lockdowns by more precisely mapping the spread. But it’s also yielded scientific insights to the rest of the world into exactly how and where Covid spreads. With conditions controlled to a degree that’s simply not possible elsewhere, the country behaves like a laboratory for the world.
