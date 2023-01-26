L’enigma del cemento romano svelato [EN]

Da dove deriva la robustezza delle infrastrutture costruite nell’antica Roma? Secondo un team di ricercatori del MIT la risposta sarebbe nei clasti di calce, precedentemente ritenuti impurità, che miscelati a caldo nel calcestruzzo danno al materiale la capacità di “guarire”, fermando e colmando le rotture.

During the hot mixing process, the lime clasts develop a characteristically brittle nanoparticulate architecture, creating an easily fractured and reactive calcium source, which, as the team proposed, could provide a critical self-healing functionality. As soon as tiny cracks start to form within the concrete, they can preferentially travel through the high-surface-area lime clasts. This material can then react with water, creating a calcium-saturated solution, which can recrystallize as calcium carbonate and quickly fill the crack, or react with pozzolanic materials to further strengthen the composite material. These reactions take place spontaneously and therefore automatically heal the cracks before they spread. Previous support for this hypothesis was found through the examination of other Roman concrete samples that exhibited calcite-filled cracks.