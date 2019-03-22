L’era dell’iperleader [EN]

A cura di @Anna.

Paolo Gerbaudo scrive sul New Statesman dell’ascesa di un nuovo tipo di politico, opposto al grigio quadro di partito delle decadi passate e ibridato con le social media celebrities.

Hyperleaders compensate for the crisis of membership organisations, providing their followers with a a supplementary form of collective identification. They offer channels to establish bonds that compensate for the failure of representatives to maintain links with the represented. Put simply, hyperleaders have become the intermediary between the people and their party.