Lettere tra vicini [EN]

A cura di @Q.

Il Times of Israel ha realizzato un’intervista congiunta a Yossi Klein Halevi e Mohammed Dajani. Il primo è un giornalista israeliano che nella primavera del 2018 pubblicò un libro in cui spiegava la narrazione storica sionista. Il secondo è un attivista palestinese che ha risposto recentemente quel libro con una lettera che è stata inclusa nella nuova edizione del libro di Halevi.

It becomes obvious, in the course of the interview that follows, that proud Zionist Klein Halevi and proud Palestinian nationalist Dajani can make peace — indeed have made their peace. The question is whether there is any hope of widening the spirit that Klein Halevi, reluctantly and skeptically, and Dajani, insistently and optimistically, represent.