L’Europa di Giorgia Meloni

Lo storico David Broder, su Dissent Magazine, dedica un articolo a Giorgia Meloni e alla sua crescente centralità nella politica europea, spesso sottolineata anche dalla stampa straniera.

Dopo il vuoto di leadership causato dall’uscita di scena di Angela Merkel, e nel contesto di un crescente spostamento verso destra dell’opinione pubblica occidentale, Giorgia Meloni si è ritagliata un ruolo internazionale sempre crescente. I paesi partner hanno apprezzato il suo impegno a tacitare le tendenze filorusse nel proprio governo, e a garantire il supporto all’Ucraina. Allo stesso tempo, la politica italiana di esternalizzare la repressione dell’immigrazione clandestina a paesi terzi come la Tunisia è stata pienamente sostenuta da altri leader europei, come Rutte e Von der Leyen. Su altre questioni, come l’economia o il reshoring delle industrie, Giorgia Meloni non offre una proposta coerente: in generale, la sua idea di Europa sembra incentrata sulla cooperazione intergovernativa solo su alcune questioni comuni, e non sullo sviluppo di una vera politica estera europea. Ad ogni modo, sottolinea Broder, il successo di Meloni dipende dalla collaborazione del centrodestra che, in Italia come in altri paesi europei, ha cominciato a sostenere le proposte della destra radicale.

This is Italy’s model for Europe: not leadership of the free world, not a revival of the EU project, but a fusion between the institutional center-right, nativist identity politics, and a grinding mood of European decline. Meloni’s grand plans for Africa, seeking to stem migration and reverse the demographic tides with a few billion euros in development aid, are testament to this combination of chauvinism and fundamental weakness. If the burgeoning European project of the 1980s proclaimed itself a beacon of freedom and democracy, fostering the ever-closer union of peoples, now the mood has changed: the EU is becoming more fully subservient to U.S. foreign policy, more determined to wall itself off against migrants, and, after years of crisis, less able to promise its citizens a future of prosperity. This is not a “populist” upheaval or a challenge to the EU by forces intent on Brexit-style splits: Meloni is pursuing the direction set by the bloc throughout the current century. The pro-EU center-right looked at the post-fascist leader Meloni, a longtime proponent of defending Europe from rising civilizational threat, and found her agenda compatible with theirs. This is, for now, her moment.