Collegare due mondi

Linda Geddes per The Guardian riferisce del lavoro di alcuni scienziati per sviluppare tecniche che permettano a più persone di sperimentare i sogni lucidi, uno stato di coscienza in cui una persona è consapevole di sognare e può riconoscere i propri pensieri ed emozioni durante il sogno.

In questo stato, il sognatore ha la capacità di controllare alcuni aspetti del sogno, come l’ambiente, i personaggi e le azioni. Questo può portare a esperienze oniriche molto vivide e coinvolgenti.

Recentemente, è stato dimostrato che è possibile trasferire il contenuto di questi sogni nella propria vita di veglia.

Researchers are developing techniques that could enable more people to experience lucid dreams – a state of consciousness where a person is aware they are dreaming and can recognise their thoughts and emotions while doing so – and transfer the content of these dreams into their waking lives. They have shown in recent months that it is possible to transfer the rhythm of dream music, switch on a real-life kettle and control a virtual car on a computer screen from inside a lucid dream.

Sebbene non sia un’esperienza universale, si stima che circa la metà della popolazione abbia avuto almeno un sogno lucido nella vita e che un quinto delle persone li sperimenti mensilmente o con maggiore frequenza.

Michael Raduga, fondatore e CEO di REMspace Inc, ha guidato studi che mostrano come sia possibile comunicare ritmi musicali dai sogni lucidi e convertire impulsi elettrici dai muscoli di una persona che sogna in comandi per dispositivi reali, come una lampadina o un bollitore. Queste tecniche potrebbero un giorno essere utilizzate per migliorare le prestazioni atletiche o aiutare nel recupero fisico dei pazienti colpiti da ictus.

Raduga said the study was inspired by a dream he had experienced as a teenager in which he watched the German rock band Rammstein performing a piece of music. “It was the best song ever,” he said. “I am not a musician, but something my brain, and probably other people’s brains, is capable of creating music better than people create in reality.” In another recent study, he and his colleagues converted electrical impulses from a dreamer’s hand and facial muscles into commands to a smart speaker that enabled a real-world lightbulb, electric kettle and radio to be switched on from inside their dream, demonstrating the possibility of performing morning tasks while still asleep.

Ma non finisce qui:

In a further study, activity in dreamers’ biceps and forearm and thigh muscles was connected to a virtual car, which they learned to drive by contracting their muscles while they were awake. Next, once brain recordings had confirmed they were in REM sleep, light flashes were used to signal to dreamers that they needed to make turns to avoid obstacles, and they were able to respond using the same muscle contractions. This technique could eventually be used to convey spatial information about the dream world.

Altri ricercatori stanno studiando modi per aumentare la frequenza dei sogni lucidi e utilizzarli per migliorare la creatività e la risoluzione dei problemi. Ad esempio, insegnare agli scrittori creativi a sognare lucidamente potrebbe migliorare la qualità della loro scrittura.

There may already be ways to start harvesting the creative potential of the sleeping brain. Laura Roklicer at the University of Swansea is investigating whether teaching creative writers and poets to lucid dream could improve the quality of their writing.

Roklicer nota che questi sogni potrebbero favorire la creatività, stimolando l’elaborazione di idee più innovative o la soluzione di problemi e che il loro impatto può estendersi a vari ambiti, come le arti, la scienza e il mondo degli affari:

I think the biggest benefit is the authenticity. In today’s world of AI-generated ideas, where most of the stories are the same kind of stories and so on, by looking into your dreams – and especially becoming lucid in your dreams – you can find more authentic ideas.

L’articolo si conclude con alcuni consigli per aiutare a vivere l’esperienza di sognare lucidamente.