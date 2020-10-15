L’oreficeria indiana Tanishq ritira uno spot pubblicitario dopo le proteste hindu.

IndiaTimes riporta la notizia che una catena indiana di oreficeria è stata costretta a ritirare uno spot pubblicitario che mostrava una giovane hindu, sposata con un islamico indiano, che veniva festeggiata per la gravidanza con una cerimonia in stile hindu. (Lo spot linkato è zuccheroso come i dolci indiani, ma è piacevole. Come la sposa.)

Tanishq, with its new advert, has been accused of promoting ‘Love Jihad’ and inter-faith marriages, and was trolled mercilessly by several people. Angry responses filled with bile flooded Twitter on Monday in line with the #BoycottTanishq trend. “#BoycottTanishq Now it is become national problem. We have to fight this issue with legal and social motive. Protect our daughter from love jihad and save their lives,”