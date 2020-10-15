L’oreficeria indiana Tanishq ritira uno spot pubblicitario dopo le proteste hindu.

IndiaTimes riporta la notizia che una catena indiana di oreficeria è stata costretta a ritirare uno spot pubblicitario che mostrava una giovane hindu, sposata con un islamico indiano, che veniva festeggiata per la gravidanza con una cerimonia in stile hindu. (Lo spot linkato è zuccheroso come i dolci indiani, ma è piacevole. Come la sposa.)
Tanishq, with its new advert, has been accused of promoting ‘Love Jihad’ and inter-faith marriages, and was trolled mercilessly by several people. Angry responses filled with bile flooded Twitter on Monday in line with the #BoycottTanishq trend. “#BoycottTanishq Now it is become national problem. We have to fight this issue with legal and social motive. Protect our daughter from love jihad and save their lives,”
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.