L’Organizzazione per la Proibizione delle Armi Chimiche dice che a Douma furono usate armi al cloro [EN]

Su suggerimento di @danilo c.

Un articolo della BBC riporta i risultatati contenuti in un rapporto dell’OPAC (in inglese OPCW) sull’uso di armi chimiche a Douma durante l’attacco delle forze governative dello scorso Aprile.

The US, UK and France accused Syrian government forces, who were besieging Douma, of using chemical weapons in the 7 April attack, and carried out air strikes in retaliation. The Syrian government has denied ever using chemical weapons. Its ally Russia has said the attack was “staged” by rescue workers.