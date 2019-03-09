L’Organizzazione per la Proibizione delle Armi Chimiche dice che a Douma furono usate armi al cloro [EN]

Su suggerimento di @danilo c.
Un articolo della BBC riporta i risultatati contenuti in un rapporto dell’OPAC (in inglese OPCW) sull’uso di armi chimiche a Douma durante l’attacco delle forze governative dello scorso Aprile.
The US, UK and France accused Syrian government forces, who were besieging Douma, of using chemical weapons in the 7 April attack, and carried out air strikes in retaliation. The Syrian government has denied ever using chemical weapons. Its ally Russia has said the attack was “staged” by rescue workers.
Immagine da Flickr.
