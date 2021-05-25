Lori Lightfoot, sindaca di Chicago, si farà intervistare solo da giornalisti afroamericani

La sindaca di Chicago ha dichiarato che concederà interviste solo a giornalisti di colore
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday that she will grant one-on-one interviews to mark the two-year anniversary of her inauguration solely to journalists of color, saying she has been struck by the “overwhelmingly” white press corps in Chicago.
In risposta la deputata democratica Tulsi Gabbard (di origine samoane) sul suo account Twitter la accusa di razzismo:
Mayor Lightfoot's blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent. I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot's resignation. Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white.
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 21, 2021
