stiamo tranquilli…

Lori Lightfoot, sindaca di Chicago, si farà intervistare solo da giornalisti afroamericani

25 Mag 2021 di AnubiCow0 commenti

La sindaca di Chicago ha dichiarato che concederà interviste solo a giornalisti di colore

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday that she will grant one-on-one interviews to mark the two-year anniversary of her inauguration solely to journalists of color, saying she has been struck by the “overwhelmingly” white press corps in Chicago.

In risposta la deputata democratica Tulsi Gabbard (di origine samoane) sul suo account Twitter la accusa di razzismo:

Immagine da Flickr

Argomenti simili


Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.