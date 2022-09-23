L’origine degli ‘Incel‘

Un articolo apparso sul Mel Magazine coraggiosamente affronta il rapporto della comunità Incel (involuntary celibate) con le cotte (e il sesso) adolescenziali e come questa ossessione può essere una molla nel percorso di identificazione come Incel.

Il giornalista fa una panoramica dei principali temi che emergono dai messaggi sui forum frequentati dai membri della comunità. Le persone che si identificano come Incel ruotano intorno a specifiche idee comunemente diffuse nella comunità e i membri della comunità sviluppano le loro spiegazioni con un linguaggio “scientifico” e costruendo una percezione di un passato personale inventato.

Incels, or “involuntarily celibate” men, have plenty of time on their hands: time to seethe about sexually active men and unattainable women, time to share their miseries and self-reinforcing gender narratives online. Theories exchanged on incel forums — which propagate and survive despite the occasional crackdown or deletion — tend to become baroquely incoherent as the community spends weeks and months delving into them, fleshing them out. You could fill an encyclopedia with what they’ve written on the “few millimeters of bone” that determine whether you have the right skull shape, for example.

Uno degli argomenti più in voga e più capaci di scatenare forti prese di posizione è l’amore adolescenziale. I partecipanti ai forum trasformano il desiderio ed il rimpianto per le (mancate) occasioni di avventure adolescenziali in un feticcio, arrivando anche a stabilire, con scientifica precisione, l’età entro la quale un “vero uomo” dovrebbe avere le prime esperienze.

Young love can no doubt be a treasured milestone on the way to a fulfilling adult life, but that’s not exactly what the incels are claiming here. For starters, while some allude to emotional affection, this “teenage love” is more often defined by the physical — everything from a touch to kissing to sex. They also see early carnal knowledge as necessary to proper maturation, which means the lack of it functions as an excuse for their current bitterness, as well as a reason to give up any daydream of companionship in the future

Da una parte, questi uomini continuano a cullarsi nel rimpianto per un’occasione e delle emozioni che non hanno mai provato. Dall’altro, però, oltre a mitificare “L’amore puro dell’adolescenza”, i post sono ossessionati dai dettagli più corporei e esplicitamente sessuali, perché, come si può leggere poche righe dopo, “l’unica cosa che conta di più nella vita, scopare”.

The innocence they yearn for isn’t theirs, but someone else’s — the female vessel for their hormonal desire. So they’ve discovered a way to hate women twice as much: for “depriving” them of bodily gratification in adulthood, and for not providing them with the kind of fairytale sexual awakening that almost nobody gets, anyway — a perfect, rapturous, nubile (and thus mythical) bliss that may have sent them down a brighter path

La conclusione dell’autore è che tutte queste costruzioni e razionalizzazioni servano principalmente a nascondere la forte misoginia che, in definitiva, è alla base dei loro sentimenti.