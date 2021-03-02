Marieke Lucas Rijneveld ha rinunciato all’incarico di tradurre Amanda Gorman

La scrittrice olandese Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, vincitrice l’anno scorso dell’International Booker Prize, ha rinunciato a tradurre la poetessa americana Amanda Gorman, la poetessa statunitense che aveva partecipato all’inaugurazione della presidenza Biden, in seguito alle polemiche che ritenevano inopportuna la sua scelta:

One of the critics of the choice of Rijneveld was Janice Deul, an activist and journalist who wrote an opinion piece in the Netherlands’ national daily newspaper de Volkskrant about the topic.

“Not to take anything away from Rijneveld’s qualities, but why not chose a writer who is — just like Gorman — spoken word artist, young, female and unapologetically Black.”

On Friday, Deul tweeted: “Thanks for this decision” and tagged Rijneveld and Meulenhoff.