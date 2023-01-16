Meetings Are Miserable [EN]

Sull’Atlantic, Arthur C. Brooks discute delle riunioni aziendali nella sua colonna settimanale intitolata “How to Build a Life” (l’autore ha anche un podcast dal titolo “How to Build a Happy Life“)

L’autore considera le riunioni un immane spreco di tempo, e questo è in linea con quanto riporta una indagine di 76 compagnie che ha stimato che la produttività al lavoro aumenta del 71% quando le riunioni diminuiscono del 40%. E il COVID ha peggiorato la situazione, con un aumento delle riunione del 12.9%. Ma, secondo l’autore, la scarsa produttivita’ non è il problema maggiore:

But the real problem with meetings is not lack of productivity—it’s unhappiness. When meetings are a waste of time, job satisfaction declines. And when job satisfaction declines, happiness in general falls.

Excessive and unproductive meetings can lower job satisfaction for several reasons. First, they generally increase fatigue as well as our subjective sense of our workload.

Second, people tend to engage in “surface acting” (faking emotions that are deemed appropriate) during work meetings, which is emotionally draining and correlated with the intention to quit.

If you are asking yourself, “Why am I here?” you are not likely to think that the meeting is a good use of your time—which is obviously bad for your work satisfaction.