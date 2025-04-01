Ommioddio mia figlia vuole tornare adolescente!

Su The Guardian, lo strano caso di una figlia che, provate le gioie dell’eta adultà, dice che no.

She wants to experience university life as a fresher again and have young fun, but she also doesn’t want to as she feels too old. She wants to earn and have independence, but also fears it. She relies on her mother and me and is not interested in getting a job. She never goes out and has no friends. She has no interests and spends most of her time comparing herself with teenage social-media idols.