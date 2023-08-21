Il libri per l’infanzia e l’evoluzione sociale

In principio fu un innovativo libro di John Locke, filosofo e medico inglese. Some Thoughts Concerning Education, pubblicato a Londra nel 1693, era un trattato sull’educazione, che conteneva anche consigli sui libri più adatti alle capacità e agli interessi dei giovani. Literary Hub pubblica un estratto del libro PICTURED WORLDS: Masterpieces of Children’s Book Art di 101 Essential Illustrators from Around the World di Leonard Marcus, nel quale, partendo dal libro di Locke, l’autore indaga il ruolo dei libri per bambini nell’ambito dell’evoluzione sociale.



Noting, for example, that a child who feels scolded or lectured to is less apt to pay attention than one for whom learning is cast as a game, he argued that a good children’s book is one in which “the Entertainment that [the child] finds might draw him on, and reward his Pains in Reading.” Locke listed brevity and the addition of illustrations as two other key elements of effective bookmaking for the young. Pictures, he said, were an essential ingredient because, from the child’s perspective, showing always works better than telling.

In seguito emerse con forza l’idea che esistesse un legame profondo tra alfabetizzazione e promozione economica e sociale e che il libro illustrato per bambini fosse la chiave per una vita migliore. La nascita e il declino del libro inglese artisticamente raffinato, lo sviluppo del “serial strip cartoon” (che piaceva a grandi e piccini e per questo trovava spazio sui giornali), gli scrittori che vedevano nel libro illustrato un’opportunità di carriera, i pittori che si dedicavano agli album per bambini, i libri tridimensionali “a pop-up” sono tutte tappe del progresso e dell’evoluzione di questo tipo di letteratura.

Fino ad arrivare alla rivoluzione digitale dei primi anni 2000 che vide la nascita di nuovi strumenti per dipingere e disegnare e che ha permesso agli illustratori di accedere al mercato globale, anche se secondo Marcus le nuove tecnologie non hanno reso obsoleto il libro illustrato stampato.

The new technologies, however, did not, as some had confidently predicted, render the traditionally printed picture book obsolete, but seemed rather to do just the opposite. For many in the children’s book world, the ubiquity of digital imagery in everyday life highlighted the unique experiential value of the well-designed picture book that one could hold in hand as the centerpiece of an intimate encounter between an engaged caregiver and a child.

BBC Culture intanto ha intervistato 177 esperti di libri provenienti da 56 paesi per trovare i migliori libri per bambini di sempre, in un momento nel quale la letteratura per bambini e ragazzi è salita agli onori della cronaca e delle polemiche.

However, if great children’s writing is not receiving the critical respect it should these days, then it certainly continues to make news headlines – which are, for better or worse, a reminder of how core it is to our existence. Recently for example, there’s been the furore over the rewriting of Roald Dahl’s novels for modern sensibilities – and more generally, the widespread concern over the growing movement in the US towards banning children’s books, including many dealing with racial and LGBTQ+ themes. All in all, then, it felt like the right time to do our bit to both give children’s literature its due and consider what has made and continues to make great children’s writing. And so, in order to do that, we have decided to ask many experts a very simple question: what is the greatest children’s book of all time?

Qui un articolo che analizza i libri che si sono classificati nelle prime 20 posizioni tra cui figurano Alice nel paese delle meraviglie, Pippi Calzelunghe, Il piccolo principe. Infine The Guardian pubblica mensilmente il Children’s book roundup, un riepilogo delle migliori uscite nel settore della letteratura per bambini e ragazzi.