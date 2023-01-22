OpenAI ha usato lavoratori kenioti pagati meno di 2$ l’ora per rendere ChatGPT meno tossica [EN]

Bill Perrigo sul Time descrive l’enorme lavoro di filtraggio e selezione di contenuti svolto per conto di OpenAI da lavoratori kenioti pagati meno di 2 dollari l’ora, assunti da Sama, una società di outsourcing di San Francisco.

OpenAI took a leaf out of the playbook of social media companies like Facebook, who had already shown it was possible to build AIs that could detect toxic language like hate speech to help remove it from their platforms. The premise was simple: feed an AI with labeled examples of violence, hate speech, and sexual abuse, and that tool could learn to detect those forms of toxicity in the wild. That detector would be built into ChatGPT to check whether it was echoing the toxicity of its training data, and filter it out before it ever reached the user. It could also help scrub toxic text from the training datasets of future AI models.

To get those labels, OpenAI sent tens of thousands of snippets of text to an outsourcing firm in Kenya, beginning in November 2021. Much of that text appeared to have been pulled from the darkest recesses of the internet. Some of it described situations in graphic detail like child sexual abuse, bestiality, murder, suicide, torture, self harm, and incest.