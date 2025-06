Otto giorni per salvare il museo

On the 3 September 1939, the UK Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain addressed the nation on BBC Radio. Hitler had been given an ultimatum: withdraw from Poland by 11.00 that day or the UK would formally declare war on Germany… It was 11.15. Chamberlain’s words would have echoed through the halls and galleries of the British Museum, his voice amplified by the emptiness of the vast rooms. The galleries were closed to the public, and even if visitors had turned up, there wouldn’t have been much to look at. Museum staff had been evacuating the collection since 07.00 on 24 August, and in just eight days (they took Sundays off) the team had already managed to evacuate over 150 tonnes of material.