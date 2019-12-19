Perché Audi comprò Lamborghini [EN]

Attraverso documenti e interviste, Hagerty ripercorre la sequenza di eventi che portò un gioiello dell’artigianato autombilistico italiano, la Lamborghini di Sant’Agata Bolognese, a passare dalle mani di Chrysler a quelle di Audi e del colosso tedesco VAG.

Inside Lamborghini, we realized that one possible powertrain we could have used was the Audi A8’s. Rotate it by 180 degrees, put it in the rear, and with the front differential, you only change the direction. We approached Audi to ask if they could supply us with it. We worked on this for seven or eight months.

After that came the proposal to buy Lamborghini instead, and luckily, our shareholders agreed. After this, the V-8 project got shelved, and we started working on the Gallardo.