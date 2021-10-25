Più di un terzo degli studenti bianchi americani mente sulla propria etnia nelle domande di ammissione al college [EN]

The Hill riporta e commenta un sondaggio di Intelligent che ha rilevato che il 34% degli studenti bianchi che ha fatto domanda per college e università, ha affermato falsamente di essere una minoranza razziale nella domanda.

La pubblicazione ha rilevato che l’81% degli studenti che ha falsificato lo status di minoranza lo ha fatto per migliorare le proprie possibilità di essere accettati. Il cinquanta per cento degli studenti che ha mentito ha inoltre affermato di averlo fatto per ottenere aiuti finanziari incentrati sulle minoranze.

In sondaggio inoltre rileva che – a detta degli intervistati- la strategia sembrerebbe avere una buona probabilità di successo.

For the most part, Intelligent found, these white students tended to get away with their lies. About 3 in 4, or 77 percent, of white applicants who faked minority status on their applications were accepted to those colleges.

“While other factors may have played a role in their acceptance, the majority of applicants who lied and were accepted (85%) believe that falsifying their racial minority status helped them secure admission to college,” Intelligent wrote in their report.