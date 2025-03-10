Planet Money: How sports gambling blew up

Un episodio del podcast Planet Money, su NPR, tratta del gioco d’azzardo legato allo sport.

Sports gambling isn’t exactly a financial market, but it rhymes with financial markets. What happens on Wall Street somehow eventually also happens in sports gambling. So in the 1980s, when computers and deep statistical analysis entered the markets, it also entered the sportsbooks and changed the world of sports gambling in ways we see every day now.

On today’s episode, we have a story from Michael Lewis’ new season of his podcast Against The Rules. We hear from a bookie who was able to beat the odds using statistical analysis, and the other bookie who managed to beat those odds, using an even more subtle science: behavioral analysis. Plus, how it’s harder than ever to win against the house, and why those offers of free bets in TV ads are maybe not such a good idea.