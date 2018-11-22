Prima dell’industria lavoratori avevano una settimana lavorativa più corta [EN]

A cura di @GiMa (modificato).

Sul sito del MIT si può leggere un estratto dal libro The Overworked American: The Unexpected Decline of Leisure di Juliet B. Schor, in cui la sociologa confronta le ore lavorate a settimana da un lavoratore in Inghilterra dal tredicesimo secolo ai giorni nostri. Schor constata che, nonostante un abbassamento delle ore lavorate rispetto al diciannovesimo secolo, oggigiorno si lavora di più che rispetto all’epoca pre-industriale.

One of capitalism’s most durable myths is that it has reduced human toil. This myth is typically defended by a comparison of the modern forty-hour week with its seventy- or eighty-hour counterpart in the nineteenth century. The implicit — but rarely articulated — assumption is that the eighty-hour standard has prevailed for centuries. The comparison conjures up the dreary life of medieval peasants, toiling steadily from dawn to dusk. We are asked to imagine the journeyman artisan in a cold, damp garret, rising even before the sun, laboring by candlelight late into the night.