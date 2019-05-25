Propaganda e Social Network

A cura di @Carlj2000 (modificato), @Saeliçar Le Rouge e anonimo.

Un articolo del Washington Post descrive ancora una volta la zona grigia dell’informazione in tempi di social network e fake news.

In settimana era circolato un video avente lo scopo di far sembrare Nancy Pelosi ubriaca. Sebbene il video sia stato prontamente identificato come un falso, i principali social-media hanno reagito in maniera contrastante: se YouTube ha rimosso i video dalla sua piattaforma, Twitter non ha rilasciato dichiarazioni (e si presume che non assumerà posizione in merito poiché il video rispetta le condizioni richieste).

Facebook, infine, ha comunicato che renderà meno visibile il video nei feed, riaffermando al contempo come nella sua policy non esista alcuna clausola che obblighi a dire la verità.

When an edited video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) began spreading across the Web this week, researchers quickly identified it as a distortion […].

But Facebook, where the video appeared to gain much of its audience, declined Friday to remove the video, even after Facebook’s independent fact-checking groups, Lead Stories and PolitiFact, deemed the video “false.”

“We don’t have a policy that stipulates that the information you post on Facebook must be true,” Facebook said in a statement to The Washington Post.

[…]

The conflicting responses reveal a key vulnerability in how the Internet giants safeguard against viral lies and blatant falsehoods. The companies run some of the country’s most prominent and powerful sources of information, including for understanding political campaigns in the months heading into the 2020 presidential election. But they have shown little ability — and, in Facebook’s case, interest — in limiting the spread of falsehoods.