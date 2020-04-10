Quest’uomo ha la più avanzata aeronautica militare privata del mondo [EN]

Un articolo di Drive parla di Don Kirlin, che ha acquistato alcuni cacciabombardieri F/A-18 Hornets dall’aviazione australiana.

Don Kirlin imported his first foreign military jet, and L-39 Albatross, in 1994, at a time when doing so was an extremely complex and convoluted affair full of pitfalls and unknowns. Since then, he has repeated the process dozens of times over and was the first owner of a private MiG-29 Fulcrum in the United States, among a long list of other exotic flying firsts. He now holds eight licenses with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), allowing him to own military machine guns and cannons, as well as thousands of rounds of ammunition to fire through them.