Reginette di bellezza false incantano i giudici nella sfilata per Miss IA

NPR riporta la notizia che FanVue, piattaforma di contenuti mediali, sta portando avanti un concorso di bellezza per giovani donne create con l’“intelligenza artificiale”.

La giuria ha scelto le dieci finaliste tra 1.500 proposte.

What the awards have done is uncover creators none of us were aware of,” said FanVue co-founder Will Monange in the statement. “And that’s the beauty of the AI creator space: It’s enabling creative people to enter the creator economy with their AI-generated creations without having to be the face themselves.