Riconoscimento facciale: la fine della privacy? [EN]

In questo lungo articolo sul New York Times si racconta di come una piccola startup americana, la Clearview AI, abbia creato e fornito alle forze dell’ordine statali e federali, un programma di riconoscimento facciale in grado di fornire le generalità di un individuo qualsiasi ripreso da una telecamera o smartphone. Tutto ciò perfezionando algoritmi già noti e soprattutto grazie ad un database di 3 miliardi di foto ricavate illegamente da milioni di utenti di Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, etc.

Clearview AI, devised a groundbreaking facial recognition app. You take a picture of a person, upload it and get to see public photos of that person, along with links to where those photos appeared. The system — whose backbone is a database of more than three billion images that Clearview claims to have scraped from Facebook, YouTube, Venmo and millions of other websites — goes far beyond anything ever constructed by the United States government or Silicon Valley giants.Federal and state law enforcement officers said that while they had only limited knowledge of how Clearview works and who is behind it, they had used its app to help solve shoplifting, identity theft, credit card fraud, murder and child sexual exploitation cases.