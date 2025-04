Scopritelo anche voi con Miss manners!

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I ate at a fine dining restaurant on a cruise ship and ordered a rack of lamb. I cut as much meat as I could off of the bone, but there was still a tasty morsel or two on the bone.

May I discreetly take that bite from the bone, or is that too rude? I do mean discreetly, not gnawing at it like an animal.