Rowan Atkinson contro la cancel culture [EN]

Mr. Bean and Johnny English actor Rowan Atkinson has bemoaned the rise of cancel culture, comparing keyboard warriors to a “medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn.”

In an interview with the Radio Times, the multi-hyphenated British star blamed social media platforms for increased levels of polarization, which he said makes him fearful for the future of freedom of speech.

“The problem we have online is that an algorithm decides what we want to see, which ends up creating a simplistic, binary view of society. It becomes a case of either you’re with us or against us. And if you’re against us, you deserve to be ‘cancelled’,” Atkinson said.