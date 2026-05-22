Scimpanzé dediti all’alcool non passano il test delle urine, ma confermano una teoria molto discussa

Arstechnica riporta i risultati di uno studio sul campo che ha testato una recente teoria secondo la quale la passione per l’alcool etilico non è una caratteristica solo umana, ma si è sviluppata già nei nostri lontani antenati che la hanno trasmessa sia a noi che agli altri primati.

Tra le prove a favore di questa teoria ci sono le osservazioni di scimpanzé che in natura consumano e dividono frutti con contenuto alcolico misurabile, e poi che alcuni frutti molto maturi contengono una quantità di alcool pari a quello di bevande usate daugli umani.

Lo studio ha raccolto urine di scimpanzé in natura, e ha messo in evidenza che contengono un metabolita dell’alcool etilico.

“We find widespread physiological evidence of the consumption of alcohol by chimpanzees,” Maro said. “If there’s any doubt about the drunken monkey hypothesis—that there’s enough alcohol in the environment for animals to experience alcohol in a way analogous to humans—it’s been cleared up. Food and alcohol evolutionarily are, as it turns out, very much connected, especially in the lives of chimpanzees…

… The final link here with the drunken monkey hypothesis remains to be shown: that the chimps are selectively consuming fruits with higher ethanol content… That hasn’t really been demonstrated for any taxon in the wild. So that would be the next future direction on this—to definitively prove the universal hypothesis of attraction to alcohol.