Se gli USA non controllano il potere delle aziende, sarà la Cina a farlo [EN]

Un articolo su Foreign Policy si interroga (link alternativo) circa alcuni possibili sviluppi degli attuali rapporti degli USA e delle grandi aziende statunitensi con la Cina. In particolare, i timori della sinistra democratica sul vantaggio di cui cui la Cina godrebbe per via del maggiore controllo politico sull’economia sono stati fatti propri anche da conservatori come il vicepresidente conservatore Mike Pence.

Pence was, in part, justifying President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods. But he went beyond tariffs, outlining a strategy that includes investment limits, military patrols, and requests to companies. Pence called on Google to stop developing its search and tracking technology for the Chinese market. He even argued that U.S. corporate focus on the short term, “the next quarter,” gave an advantage to China. In other words, a deeply conservative Pence sounded like liberal stalwart Sen. Elizabeth Warren in arguing the Chinese are using America’s own short-term-oriented financial system against it. Companies, he was saying, have moral obligation above shareholder value.