Sonnecchiare come un nero (e altri crimini) [EN]

Una giornalista del New York Times di origini africane parla della sua esperienza di studente di colore tra Italia e Stati Uniti.

When I was 18, I moved to Italy to attend an American liberal arts college. I hadn’t been the best high school student, and I imagined it would be difficult to learn a new language — it was — but I fell in love with school and I excelled in most of my courses.